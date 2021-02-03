ERA Signs over 18 Billion Birr Contracts for Road Construction

Addis Ababa, February 3/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) has signed over 18 billion Birr contracts with local and foreign contractors for the construction of 8 road projects. ﻿

During the signing ceremony, ERA Director-General Habtamu Tegegn said the road projects will create jobs for the local communities around the projects and address the need for infrastructure.

According to him, the government has been allocating huge budget for roads and a new road master plan is being prepared to expand road infrastructure.

On completion the road projects will not only connect towns and rural areas but also neighboring countries, Habtamu stated.

The road projects are Chanka-Gidame, Gode-Hargelle, Debremarkos-Kuch-Ambla, Jimma-Chida, Durbette-Gendawuha, Dangila-Jawwi, Awash-Diredawa, and Endasellasie-Rama Geru Senai.

Members of House of People’s Representatives who attended the signing ceremony appreciated the efforts made by the government to ensure access to road infrastructure which would in turn help to exploit the country’s tourism potential and natural resources.

They also pledged to contribute their share in the efforts to complete the projects on time in collaboration with the communities.

The 738 kilometers long 8 projects are expected to be completed within four years.

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) has thus far signed over 43 billion Birr contracts during the past six months, it was learned.