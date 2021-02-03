Prosperity Party, United Russia Party Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Addis Ababa, February 3/2021(ENA) The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) and the ruling political party of Russia, United Russia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) that enables them to work together.

The MoU was signed by Prosperity Party Public and International Relations Head, Bikila Hurissa, and Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Party Andrey Klimov.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikila said that the parties have many things in common and Prosperity Party would learn a lot from the best experiences of United Russia Party.

The memorandum also takes into account the long-standing friendship between Ethiopia and Russia and focuses on issues that need to be addressed at party level together.

Like the United Russia Party, Prosperity Party is a centrist party that works to address diversity in Ethiopia, he noted.

Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Party, Andrey Klimov said on his part the agreement would help the United Russia Party’s future relationship with other prominent African parties.

He also added that the agreement will further facilitate their joint activities.

The deputy secretary revealed that United Russia Party is preparing a conference for prominent African political parties after a few months.