Rallies to Support PM Abiy Continued for Second Day in Oromia Region

Addis Ababa,February 3/2021(ENA) Demonstrations are underway for second day on Wednesday in various towns of Oromia Regional State to support government’s ongoing reform activities and the leadership under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The demonstrators expressed solidarity to the government of Ethiopia under the leadership of Abiy, commending the positive changes being registered in the country over the past three years.

They have also reaffirmed their strong support for the government in its on-going efforts to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country by enforcing rule of law.

Furthermore, the demonstrators have denounced the distractive activities being attempted by certain groups such as OLF- Shene with a view to grab political power by force.

Today the rallies were held in Ambo, Fiche, Metu and Gineer, among other towns of the region.

On his face book account yesterday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended the people for their support to his leadership.