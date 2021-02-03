Deputy PM Calls to Back Ethiopian Candidate for AU Commissioner

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen has called the government and other pertinent bodies to come out in support of Ethiopian candidate for AU Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday held a promotional campaign supporting, Professor Hirut Woldemariam, who is running for the post of AU Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

On the occasion, Demeke has called on the government and other pertinent bodies to support and nominate Professor Hirut Woldemariam venerating her professional competence best suited for the candidacy.

In recognition of Ethiopia’s responsibility and commitment to support the African agenda, the nation proud to offer Professor Hirut for the position of AU Commissioner for ESTI, he stated.

“In the spirit of serving our continent Ethiopia presented Professor Hirut Wolde Mariam whose proven leadership qualities, skills and competence make her an ideal fit to this important position,” he said.

Demeke pointed out that Professor Hirut brings extraordinary experience and distinguished service coupled with her outstanding professional caliber and ethical behavior makes her a perfect candidate to run for the post commissioner.

“She has rich experiences in the portfolio as academician, scientist, leader, reformer and as public diplomat. I believe that her qualities and experiences so far make her best fit not only to lead the commission but also use it to serve the advancement of our continent,” Demeke said.

The candidate, Professor Hirut Woldemariam, illustrated her preparations and plans to fulfill if designated the post of AU Commissioner.

“I believe that my past life so far has already prepared me very well to fit well to this portfolio” she said.

Hirut expressed her commitment to serve the continent with the requisite professionalism and her rich experience will be valuable in driving African Commission in the achievement of Africa`s enormous potential.

“I strongly believe that the commission for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation is critical, instrumental center to advance Africa to lead our Africa to its destination, Africa we want, clearly stated in the agenda 2063 aspiration,” she said.

State Ministers of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Birtukan Ayano and Tsion Teklu, African Ambassadors and heads of international organizations based in Addis Ababa and other dignitaries presided over the promotional campaign held at Sheraton Addis.