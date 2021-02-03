Reports Circulated Regarding Civilian Casualties by Int’l Media Unsubstantiated: Emergency Fact Check

Addis Ababa February 3/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check disclosed today that reports of assessment of civilians casualties that is being circulated in various international media outlets are unsubstantiated and suffer from unfortunate political motives.

According to Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check, the Government of Ethiopia regrets any casualties to civilians during the law enforcement operations.

"Even one death of an innocent civilian is too many' it stated.

“The fact that we have not found ourselves with significant civilian causalities is a testament to the careful planning and professionalism of our defense forces”, Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check added.