President Receives Nigerian President Special Envoy

Addis Ababa February 3/3021 (ENA) President Sahleworke Zewdie on Tuesday held talks with Ambassador John Kayode Shinkaiye, special envoy of the Nigerian President.

According to Office of the President, Sahlework has received Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy and discussed on ways of strengthening the bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Ethiopia and Nigeria have a wide-ranging partnership which has been gaining momentum and vigor as the two countries energize the mechanisms of cooperation.

Moreover, the partnership has borne fresh fruits in culture, federalism, trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people linkages, it was learned.