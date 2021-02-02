Finance Minister Holds Talks with UAE’s Ambassador

Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide held talks today with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed Salim Alrashid.



The discussion focused on ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

They have also exchanged views on how to attract investors from the UAE to invest in Ethiopia, according to ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, Ahmed and the Ambassador have discussed on ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the nations in the fields of trade, tourism and people to people interaction.