NEBE Approves Election Symbols of All Legally Registered Political Parties

Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) All the 49 legally registered political parties with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) have selected their election symbols, the board disclosed.

One of the activities set by NEBE on the election calendar for the 6th National Election is the program for political parties to select their election symbols.

The parties have been submitting their symbols from January 21 to February 1, 2021 for verification by NEBE.

Accordingly, all political parties have selected their election symbols and received approvals from the board.

A press release of NEBE stated that symbols of the political parties are posted on its website.