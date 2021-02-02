Residents of Oromia Region Rally Around PM Abiy

Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) Inhabitants of different parts of Oromia Regional State have held rallies in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

The rallies were held in various towns of the region, including Adama, Jimma, Nekemte, Bule Hora, Gelan, Sendafa, Assela, Arsi, Dodola, Gimbi, Kofale among other towns.

The people who vowed to rally around Prime Minister Abiy denounced TPLF junta collaborator, OLF-Shene, and other anti-peace elements in Ethiopia.

They further pledged to promote ideas supported by the masses and strongly condemned ultranationalists.

On his face book account, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended the people for their support to his leadership.

Noting that the special mission of the government is serving the people, he urged public servants at all level to be aware that the rally in support of his leadership is a public call for them to properly fulfill their responsibility while serving the people.