Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a telephone conversation today with Germany Chancellor, Angela Merkel on issues of mutual concern.

The two leaders discussed on ways of strengthening development and economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Germany.

“Good phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on national and regional issues, including COVID19 as well as strengthening development and economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Germany,” Abiy wrote on Face-Book.