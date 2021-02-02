HPR Approves Proclamations, Including Amended Articles by Electoral Board of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has approved the amended Political Parties Registration and Election Code of Conduct today.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) amended articles 31/3 and 32/2 of the proclamation in order to make the upcoming general election effective.

“Article 31 (3) of the previous proclamation, which required private candidates to collect at least 5,000 signatures was halved and reduced to at least 2,500; and those of candidates with disabilities from 3,000 to less than 1,500. Article 32/2 temporarily suspended signatures for party candidates for the 6th general election.”

Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson, Abebe Godebo explained to the House that this was due to the tight election schedule and the lack of time to collect signatures from parties.

It is stated that the decision was made to block implementation of the article for only the 6th upcoming general election because of political parties frequently complained about the articles.

The House of People’s Representatives also approved the draft proclamation to regulate the mass media.

The chairperson stated that the proclamation will enable citizens to fully exercise media freedom in line with social, economic, political and technological developments.

It will also help to achieve the effort of building democracy and sustain the reform underway, he noted.

“It is a legal framework that allows the building of an information-rich society that is key to rapid and sustainable development, and promotes quality and accessibility of the media. It also enable the professionals to act responsibly and in accordance with the law, respecting the rights and interests of the people.”

A draft visa waver proclamation for diplomatic or service passport holders between the governments of Ethiopia and South Africa was also approved.

According to Abebe, the proclamation would help to promote the long-standing relationship between the two countries and benefit diplomats, their families and employees by saving time and energy.

A draft proclamation on arbitration and reconciliation process that helps to strengthen the settlement of disputes and support the right to justice and significantly contribute to the resolution of investment and trade related disputes was the other proclamation approved by the House.

A draft proclamation on the re-establishment of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was also approved.

Finally, the House referred the draft proclamation to amend Ethiopian foreign employment to the relevant standing committee for further scrutiny.