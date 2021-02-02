State Minister Redwan Confers with UN Special Envoy for Horn Africa

Addis Aababa, February 2/2021(ENA)State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Redwan Husein on Monday held talks with United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn Africa, Parfait Onanga Anyanga.

The talks focused on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi’s visit to refugee camps in Tigray, efforts to avail humanitarian assistance and reconstruct the region.

The two officials have also exchanged view regarding the upcoming national elections and the existing border tension between Ethiopia and the Sudan.

Ethiopia believes the border issue with Sudan can only be resolved through negotiation, the state minister told the Special Envoy.

Regarding the situation in Tigray region, Redwan pointed out that humanitarian assistance is being availed all over the region.

However, he said that the TPLF cliques have been trying to undermine the humanitarian activities in unbalanced way.

Redwan has also given clarifications to the envoy about some of the questions and concern being raised by the donor communities regarding the humanitarian activities in the region.

According to Redwan, the government of Ethiopia launched the law enforcement operation in Tigray region due to the heinous act orchestrated by the TPLF junta on the Northern Command of the national defense force based in the region.

The law enforcement operation accomplished within 3 weeks, he said, however the group had been trying to mislead the international community by disseminating false information regarding the operation claiming that Eritrean troops had participated in the incident and attempted to make the law enforcement operation cause for regional problems.

He explained that efforts are underway to rebuild the various infrastructures destroyed by the TPLF and bring the overall situation in the region to normalcy in collaboration with the ministries of Transport, Health and Education.

The state minister affirmed the envoy that the government of Ethiopia will further intensify the all-around humanitarian and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in Tigray region.

The UN Special Envoy for the Horn Africa, Parfait Onanga Anyanga for his part lauded Ethiopia’s effort to avail humanitarian assistance in Tigray.

He also called for a collaborative support to curb any possible disasters.

Speaking of the Ethiopia- Sudan border issue, Anyanga appreciated Ethiopia’s stand to resolve the matter through negotiation.

The special envoy said at the end of the discussion that he has got a better picture and understanding of the situation in the region.