Ethiopia Pursuing Win-Win Approach on Ethio-Sudan Border: FA Spokesperson

Addis Ababa February 2/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia will continue to follow win-win approach to resolve the Ethio-Sudan border dispute, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

Briefing the media today, the spokesperson said Ethiopia has once again reaffirmed its commitment to resolve the issue peacefully by reactivating existing mechanisms for the re-demarcation process.

The country has told the Sudanese side that the recent trend witnessed in border areas will not be beneficial for both countries, the spokesperson noted.

Dina further stated that conflict and war are destructive for African countries in general, and the two neighboring countries in particular. Hence, executing amicable solution is crucial for African problems, he underscored.

With respect to the visit of President Sahle-Work Zewde to the DRC last week, he said her discussions with President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, focused on bilateral and regional issues.

During the occasion, President Sahle-work promised to bring him help, support and hospitality as he will receive the chairmanship of the African Union from South Africa in few days.

In keeping with the principle of finding African solutions to African problems, President Tshisekedi will be presiding over the tripartite negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, it was learned.

Similarly, President Sahle-Work Zewde also visited the United Republic of Tanzania and discussed with President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli bilateral, regional, and continental issues.

Tanzania is the first riparian country to ratify the Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) on the use of the Nile waters.