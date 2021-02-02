President Sahlework Confers with UN High Commissioner

Addis Ababa, February 2/2021(ENA) President Sahlework Zewde conferred with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi on humanitarian activities in Ethiopia.



Grandi has visited the refugee camps in Tigray region and assessed the security and rehabilitation efforts.

The high commissioner said that he has seen some encouraging progress while he was visiting the region.

According to office of the president, UNHCR will undertake various humanitarian activities in partnership with the government of Ethiopia to support the return of refugees from the region.