STEMpower, Visa Launch Entrepreneurship, Financial Mgt Training for 3,600 Ethiopians

Addis Ababa, February 1/2021(ENA) STEMpower and Visa have today launched a training program on entrepreneurship and financial management to 3,600 young Ethiopians in a bid to help them establish businesses of their own.



During the launching ceremony of the training program today, STEM power Executive Director, Kidist Gebreamlak said that STEMpower and Visa have established a three year partnership to promote entrepreneurship in Ethiopia.

She stated that for now, the partnership has planned to train 3,600 entrepreneurs.

“After the training, we will continue to support the entrepreneurs for one year until they could establish their own business with the support from investors,” she affirmed.

The topics of the training include entrepreneurial mind set, entrepreneurial skills, and financial education, it was learned.

Visa in this partnership will provide soft skill training, particularly in digital banking and finance, it was indicated.

Information Network Security Agency Director-General, Shumete Gizaw on the occasion said his agency has recently formed partnership with STEMpower to collaboratively work on cyber development.

STEMPower-Visa entrepreneurship and financial education training program is part of the nation’s efforts to create financial inclusion and job creation, he stated.

Shumete stressed the importance of investing on young entrepreneurs and their start ups for the development of science and technology and to support the country’s economic development.

STEMpower entered a partnership agreement with VISA, the world leader in digital payments, in November 3, 2020, to support the Ethiopian jobs creation initiative by supporting young innovators to establish and grow their technically-oriented Small and Medium Enterprises.