Some 125 New Towns Get Access to Electricity in Half Year

Addis Ababa, February 1/2021(ENA) About 125 new towns have got access to electric power during the last six months of Ethiopian budget year, according to Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU).

EEU said in a statement that the plan was to provide 161 new towns across the country with electric power during the sated period.

It has also enabled other 10 Towns to get electric power with renovation works in six months of the budget year.

In total, 135 rural towns and villages have been able to get electric power through the new and reconstruction projects out of the planned 171 Towns, according to EEU.

Similarly, 142,011 new customers were provided with electricity throughout the country, it was learned.

Ethiopian Electric Utility has also built 1,439 Kilo meters electric transmission lines and installed 427 transformers during the stated period in rural parts of the country.

It has been undertaking extensive efforts aimed at ensuring equitable access to electric power in areas where there is no electricity.

In this regard, out of the 12 solar energy projects that have been under construction, four of them are finalized this year and readied to provide electric services to the rural community, it added.