Deputy PM says Gov`t Committed to Address Outstanding Issues Related to Refugees

Addis Ababa, February 1/2021(ENA) The government of Ethiopia is fully committed to address the outstanding issues related to refugees alongside the rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in Tigray, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen said.

Demek made the remark today following his discussions with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),Filippo Grandi.

Ethiopia is one of the responsible countries in hosting refugees and managing internally displaced people Demeke said.

“We had a very good discussion on how to address outstanding issues and crisis of the refugees here (Ethiopia). On our side, we are very much committed to address outstanding issues. The problems are clear and our government focused on how to reorganize itself and how to restore law and order and to maintain regular system there (Tigray)”, Deputy PM pointed out.

Within this framework, he said adding the government of Ethiopia has focused on the rehabilitation, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance issues and as the same time it is addressing issues related to refugees in Tigray Region.

“Based on that we have developed a fast track program and in this regard, I think we are on track and the discussion with the High Commissioner was productive”, he further stated.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said for his part that “We had very productive meeting. We discussed the humanitarian situation in Tigray and how to accelerate efforts to reach the people in need of humanitarian assistance”.

Citing Ethiopia as the home refugees for decades, he said “I have come to here in Addis Ababa because Ethiopia is a very close partner of UNHCR. Ethiopia, throughout its recent history for decades has hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees from all neighboring countries.”

Grandi said that the objective of his visit to Ethiopia is to discuss on how to resolve challenges related to refugees. “My duty is to help the government and its refugees”, he noted.

The High Commissioner has on Saturday visited Mai-Aini Refugee camp located in Tigray region accompanied by Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil and other high-level officials.