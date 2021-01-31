GERD Project Progressing as Intended: Ministry

Addis Ababa January 31/2021 (ENA) The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is progressing as planned, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Sileshi Bekele said.

A delegation led by the minister paid a visit to site of GERD construction and held discussions with contractors, consultants, board members and employer on the progress of the dam construction.

During the visit, the delegation observed the construction of the dam is being carried out as planned and construction status is also well underway.

According to Sileshi, the support of Ethiopians at home and abroad for the GERD is at its best moment.