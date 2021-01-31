Ethiopia Launches New State-of-the-Art Checkpoint along Border with S. Sudan

Addis Ababa January 31/2021 (ENA) The Immigration Nationality and Vital Events Agency has inaugurated the first state-of-the-art imagination checkpoint on Saturday along the Ethiopian border in Gambella Regional State that encloses South Sudan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Director General of the Agency Mujib Jamal said the border checkpoint will be instrumental in enhancing people-to-people relationships between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

He added that it will have significant importance to prevent human trafficking in the region.

“This is the first immigration checkpoint we are opening today that borders South Sudan. The opening of the immigration checkpoint will facilitate the movement of community to South Sudan and to monitor and control human trafficking,” Mujib noted.

Human smuggling has been currently causing a major social, economic and political crisis in Ethiopia and in African continent, he stated, and added that the agency has been working hard to control human trafficking by establishing modern checkpoints a year ago.

“As you all know, human trafficking is endangering our country and Africa. Therefore, our institution is working hard to expand and strengthen the existing immigration checkpoints in the country, as well as to open and modernize new checkpoints,” he said.

The agency’s Deputy Director, Tamiru Genboto said on his part the agency has launched modern checkpoints in four areas, including Gambella region, to curb human trafficking this year alone.

He further stated the number of checkpoints in the country has increased to 16, adding that preparations are underway to open more checkpoints in the near future in other parts of the country, including Benishangul Gumuz Regional State.