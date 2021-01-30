Council of Ministers Passes Decisions on Various Issues

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) In its 95th regular session held today, the council of ministers has passed decisions on various issues, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.



The council first discussed a proposal to reduce the huge debt burden of public enterprises and the draft regulation to establish Debt and Resources Administration Corporation.

Based on this, the council has approved the proposed resolution to reduce the debt burden of the public enterprises and enable them to remain effective.

In addition, the council approved a regulation to establish a corporation that will manage the debts of the specified public enterprises and investment sectors identified through research.

The council next discussed a draft proclamation to ratify a loan agreement with the International Development Association for the implementation of Women Entrepreneurship Development Project.

The council referred the 100 million USD interest-free loan draft bill with six years grace period to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR).

It also discussed a draft proclamation for the approval of a loan agreement for the implementation of the Meteorological Observation Infrastructure and Forecasting Capacity Building Project with Danske Bank of Finland.

The council referred the 8.8 million Euros draft bill loan agreement to be endorsed by the HPR.

Finally, the council discussed the draft proclamation of Federal Advocacy Service Licensing and Administration and referred the bill to the House of People’s Representatives.