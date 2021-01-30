Ministry Launches Online Trade Registration, Licensing System

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) Online trade registration and licensing system that enables the business community to apply for business registration and license services virtually from anywhere in the country and beyond was launched today.



During the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the online trade registration and licensing service launched by Ministry of Trade and Industry is an input to modernizing the country.

He added that the system would enable to improve the competitiveness of the business community and serve as foundation for creating internationally competent businesspeople in trade and investment.

Demeke also called on stakeholders and the business community to collaborate for further improvement of the service.

Trade and Industry Minister, Melaku Alebel said the business community can now use the system to apply for registration and license services virtually from anywhere in the country and beyond using computers, mobile phones and other modern devices.

The system removes unnecessary hassles, cost, cumbersome bureaucratic procedures, and saves time for the business community, he noted.

Noting that the online system will improve the competitiveness of businesspeople at continental and international trade, the minister said the system is part of the trade reform that the country needs.

Melaku said the ministry is working to make the country one of the top 50 countries in ease of doing business by 2030.