Ethio Telecom to Build Infrastructures for Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha Projects

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) Ethio telecom announced that it plans to build modern telecom infrastructures for Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha projects located in Amhara, Oromia, and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states.





Senior officials of the company, including CEO Frehiwot Tamiru, conducted a field visit to Lake Wonchi yesterday.

During the visit, Frehiwot told ENA that in addition to the half billion Birr the company has donated to the ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ project it has been making preparations to build a modern telecom infrastructures to the projects.

The technical team, which visited Lake Wonchi, has designed a draft telecom infrastructure sketch after conducting the necessary research, she added.

The senior officials visited the site to assess the situation on the ground and consider the implementability of the design, it was learned.

The telecom service will be built without harming the environment, the CEO said, adding that the service will use solar energy.