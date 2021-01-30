State Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss Current Situation in Tigray

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussien and UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud have discussed the current situation in Tigray, particularly issues related to the humanitarian operations in the region.



During their discussion, Redwan informed the Secretary-General that the law enforcement operation has already been completed and the priority of the government has shifted to fulfilling other important objectives.

The federal government has focused on apprehending the criminals and bringing them to justice, delivering much-needed humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the operation and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, he explained.

According to the state minister, government agencies, international organizations and other pertinent aid agencies are working in concert in delivering food and non-food items, including pharmaceuticals to impacted people under a well-coordinated framework led by the federal government.

He underscored that it would be beneficial to all if humanitarian partners act within the coordination mechanism that is laid by Ministry of Peace to facilitate the safe, effective and efficient delivery of assistance to those in need.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion between the two sides also included the government’s efforts to rehabilitate IDPs in safe sites and the unsubstantiated claims regarding the situation of Eritrean refugees in Tigray as well as the underreported facts that could have revealed how the junta plundered some of the refugee camps.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, Gilles Michaud said on his part the humanitarian staff is not unmindful of some of the security concerns in the region; yet they are committed to assisting the humanitarian assistance efforts of the government.