India, Ethiopia Hold Virtual Business Session

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) Ethiopian embassy in India along with the Confederation of Indian Industry organized a virtual business session on Friday aimed at enhancing the bilateral ties of the two countries in areas of investment, trade and tourism.



State Minister of Trade and Industry Misganu Arega, representatives from the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Tourism Ethiopia, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations joined the business forum.

According to Ethiopian embassy in India, more than 130 Indian investors and traders together with Ethiopian business people participated in the virtual event.

In his opening remarks, the State Minister of Trade and Industry briefed Indian business firms on the various economic reforms which are undertaken by the Ethiopian government to promote trade and enhance foreign direct investment.

Misganu further stressed on the need to enhance the export market through ethical trading by rectifying trade defaults.

Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Robert Shetkintong on his part emphasized on the vast investment, trade and tourism potential of Ethiopia.

The ambassador has also requested Indian business people to invest in the areas of information technology, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, telecom and other priority sectors.

Ethiopian ambassador to India, Tizita Mulugeta highlighted the enormous untapped investment, trade and tourism opportunities and the various incentives and support packages provided by the Ethiopian government.

She underlined the need to work on enhancing the export of commodities from Ethiopia to the Indian market with value addition.

Power point presentation on the investment, trade, and tourism potentials of Ethiopia was delivered to the participants of the webinar.

Finally, companies who successfully established presence in Ethiopia namely have shared their investment experiences to the attendees on how Ethiopia is an ideal country to do business.