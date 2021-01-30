Chinese Ambassador, Addis Ababa Mayor Discuss on Ways to Enhance Partnership

Addis Ababa January 30/2021( ENA) Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abiebie and Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan have discussed on ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two sides.



According to a statement from the city administration, the ambassador and the deputy mayor have discussed on several development projects being carried out in collaboration with Chinese companies in the city.

The two officials have exchanged views on how to improve the quality of and speed of performances of the development projects that will have a significant impact on improving city’s image, social life and economic activities.

Expressing her gratitude to Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan and his colleagues for the discussions, Adanech said the efforts will be strengthening to make Addis Ababa convenient place for living and working.

It is to be recalled that Chinese firms are engaged in various infrastructure projects in the city aimed at meeting the social and economic needs of Addis Ababa’s big population.

These include the multimillion U.S. dollars expansion infrastructure in the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and the landmark “Beautifying Sheger” project.