Peace Minister Discusses Humanitarian, Security Issues with UN High-Level Officials

Addis Ababa January 29/2021 (ENA) Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil held talks today with Gilles Michaud, UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, and Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on security and humanitarian issues.

Briefing the media about her discussion with Gilles Michaud, Muferiat said the two sides discussed in detail issues on peace and security in Ethiopia, particularly during the past two years.

“We briefed the delegation about the directions of the country towards achieving the reform and activities on peace and security. We discussed priority areas as well,” the minister stated.

Review of the rehabilitation activities in Tigray and peace in the region as well as the law enforcement operation were also among the talking points, it was learned.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, Gilles Michaud said on his part that his discussions with the minister was very positive in building trustful partnership and demonstrating to the world how the UN can work hand-in-hand with government on humanitarian aid and development to those people in need.

“I look forward to build from the discussions we have had today in our relationship in the future,” he noted.

Explaining about her discussion with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, the minister said he “was briefed about the law enforcement operation and the activities being undertaking with respect to humanitarian issues.”

She added that the commissioner and his delegation will visit refugees in the next 2 to 3 days and is expected to set next joint cooperation directions.