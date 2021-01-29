PM Office Obtains 180 Million Birr New Deposits for Dine for Ethiopia Project

24

Addis Ababa January 29/2021 Office of the Prime Minister announced today that a total of 180 million Birr new deposits have been made in the ninth round from six entities.

According to the office, Ethio-telecom has deposited 150 million Birr, in addition to the previously announced 350 million Birr; followed by National Alcohol and Liquor Factory which deposited 10 million Birr.

Moreover, Fahem Coffee Plantation, S. Sara Coffee Export, and Walia Steel Industry have each deposited 5 million Birr, it was learned.

The office, which appreciated the ninth round ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ depositors, encourages participants to email their deposit slips for Birr 5 million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.

The aim of the initiative of this project is to develop Koysha, Gorgora and Wenchi with volunteer financial contributions from the general public, government and private entities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR