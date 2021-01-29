PM Office Obtains 180 Million Birr New Deposits for Dine for Ethiopia Project

Addis Ababa January 29/2021 Office of the Prime Minister announced today that a total of 180 million Birr new deposits have been made in the ninth round from six entities.

According to the office, Ethio-telecom has deposited 150 million Birr, in addition to the previously announced 350 million Birr; followed by National Alcohol and Liquor Factory which deposited 10 million Birr.

Moreover, Fahem Coffee Plantation, S. Sara Coffee Export, and Walia Steel Industry have each deposited 5 million Birr, it was learned.

The office, which appreciated the ninth round ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ depositors, encourages participants to email their deposit slips for Birr 5 million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.

The aim of the initiative of this project is to develop Koysha, Gorgora and Wenchi with volunteer financial contributions from the general public, government and private entities.