Ethio-Korea Business Forum Held in Seoul

Addis Abab Janoury 29/2021 (ENA) Companies in South Korea have discussed investment opportunities with Ethiopian Stakeholders on Thursday, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopian embassy in the Republic of South Korea (ROK ) and Ministry of the Foreign Affairs hosted a business forum held under the title “2021 Ethiopia-Korea Business to Government Online Forum.”

The forum deliberated the New Economic Reform and the Business Environment in Ethiopia, including opportunities and incentives the country provides to foreign investors.

Korea Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI), Innobiz Association, and the Korea Federation of Small and mid-size enterprises (KBIZ) co-organized the forum where more than 70 companies were represented.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tsion Teklu said that “Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing countries in the world with 10 percent average growth over the past 13 years.

Ethiopian government welcomes Korean companies for various cooperation opportunities, she added.

Ethiopian ambassador to the ROK, Shiferaw Shigutie Wolassa said the reform process coupled with the business friendly government in Ethiopia, ROK companies would get all the necessary support in the country from pertinent bodies, including the embassy in Seoul.

Participants exchanged views on the Ethiopian Investment Environment, Economic Reform, and Investment Law of the country.

Deliberations were also made on creating Joint Ventures by representatives from Ethiopia Investment Commission, Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation, and Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association.