Month-long Tour Launched to Stimulate Public Contributions to GERD

Addis Abab Janoury 29/2021 (ENA) A month-long tour that covers over 32 towns and cities across the country with the view to creating awareness and stimulating financial contributions to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) began today.

The tour group comprised of 11 persons from Save Heritage, History and Culture in Ethiopia, Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD, and Ethiopian Musicians Association started with Debre Birhan, a city about 130kms from the capital city.

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD Director-General, Aregawi Berhe said on the occasion that Ethiopians are motivated and aware of the benefits of the dam for their development.

“The entire Ethiopian people have been awakened and began the journey,” he added.

Urging Ethiopians to combine their efforts and stand in unity for the success of the flagship project, the director-general expressed his office’s continued commitment to coordinating public participation and contributions to GERD.

Save Heritage, History and Culture in Ethiopia Manager, Amaha Alemu said the four-round tour will reach over 32 towns and cities to stimulus public contribution to the historic flagship project.

“GERD is a historic heritage as it is the only largest dam build by the people’s own resources in Africa,” he observed.

Amaha believes that this tour will have the chance to reach and enhance awareness of the people in rural areas surrounding towns in the countryside.

The non-profit organization Save Heritage, History and Culture in Ethiopia, and Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD organized the tour.