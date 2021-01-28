UK MP Lauds Ethiopia’s Commitment to Build Green Economy

Addis Ababa, January 28/2021(ENA) UK Parliament Member and UN Cop26 Climate Conference President, Alok Sharma has appreciated Ethiopia’s commitment to building a green economy and the Green Legacy initiative.

In a bid to realize Ethiopia’s vision of building a carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economy, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide met with a high-level delegation led by COP26 President Alok Sharma, according to a statement sent by Ministry of Finance.

The minister expressed gratitude to the UK for supporting climate change adaption and mitigation programs in Ethiopia.

Ahmed also explained policies and legal measures taken by the government to build a climate-resilient economy, further noting that main streaming climate change adaptations is stipulated in the ten-years plan of the country.

He stressed that Ethiopia will fully support UK’s effort to make the United Nations climate summit 2021, COP26,in Glasgow a success.

UN Cop26 Climate Conference President Sharma said the success of the climate agenda is important to reduce emissions, strengthen adaptation, increase international cooperation, and making finances available for climate action.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ethiopian Government for tackling deforestation and climate change in the country, and said Ethiopia needs to showcase its success as a model for other countries in the region.