Ministry Plans to Bring More than 34,000 Ethiopians Home from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, January 28/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said more than 34,000 Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia will return home.



Presenting a six-month performance report of the ministry to House of Peoples Representatives Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee, he also said civic diplomacy is a key issue in the revised draft foreign policy.

Demeke noted that extensive work has been done to repatriate Ethiopians under dire conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic from the Middle East.

More than 34,000 Ethiopians have accordingly been identified to be repatriated from Saudi Arabia, he added.

In line with the plan to transport 1,000 citizens in a week, they will start returning soon,

“We are working to reduce the number of citizens who have been in grave situations, and to repatriate those who want to work and prosper in their home country. Therefore, we sent a team to Saudi Arabia to identify the plight of our citizens. Accordingly, we started the repatriation operation immediately,” Demeke elaborated.

He underlined that the new draft foreign policy gives huge attention to citizens.

Demeke further pointed out that efforts will be employed to respond to the problems of citizens living in different countries.