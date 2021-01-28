Panel Discusses Ways of Increasing Participation of Women in Upcoming General Election

Addis Ababa, January 28/2021(ENA) A panel discussion aimed at increasing women’s participation and representation in the upcoming 6th General Election was held today.



On the occasion, Women, Youth and Children State Minister Muna Ahmed said women should not only be voters but also candidates in the next election, and called on political parties to be aware of this and make the necessary preparations.

The ministry is working with stakeholders to ensure political participation of women by exercising their rights to vote and get elected, she added.

According to her, efforts have been exerted to increase the participation of women in decision-making and leadership to 50 percent in the next 10 years.

Presenting a study on leadership and decision-making of women, Addis Ababa University Policy and Leadership Lecturer, Befikadu Zeleke said the current status of women in the three organs of the government is low despite some improvements.

He stated that the participation of women in the federal executive branch has reached 50 percent following the reform. But, the participation of women at federal council is about 38.8 percent and that of the regional council 41 percent.

The findings pointed out that there are still challenges in the executive and judiciary branches, and nearly 80 percent of these positions at higher, middle and lower level positions, starting from woreda to federal levels, are very low.

In order to improve women participation, using holistic approach through providing educational opportunities for women and developing their leadership capacity starting from lower up to higher leadership positions and improving their self-esteem to aspire for leadership is necessary, he noted.

Presenting the results of the study “Mapping of Political Parties and Gender Equality: National Case Study”, Electoral Board of Ethiopia Gender and Social Affairs Head Medhanit Legesse said only six political parties explicitly barred gender-based discrimination in decision-making positions in party structures.

There are no women committee chairs or deputies in the 70 political parties, the head stated, pointing out that only 21 percent or 15 percent of the participants in the study had a framework for resolving gender issues in their political parties.

The purpose of the panel discussion with the competitive parties is to remind them that they are responsible for bringing women to leadership positions, especially during the election by filing female candidates.