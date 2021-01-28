President Says 10-year Dev’t Perspective Plan Will Enable Ethiopia Achieve Vision

Addis Ababa, January 28/2021(ENA) Ethiopia’s 10-year development perspective plan would enable the country to achieve its vision, President Sahle-Work Zewde said.



Speaking at meeting held to introduce the 10-year plan to development partners today, the president said the plan is inclusive and involved all stakeholders, including the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and other development partners.

According to her, the government has identified financial resources that ensure the realization of the plan and called on all stakeholders to contribute their share.

Planning and Development Commissioner, Fitsum Assefa said the 10-year plan has been fully developed with the participation and contribution of experts from various sectors.

She added that a financial need survey was conducted and used as input throughout the preparation phase.

The commissioner pointed out that the link between the sectors would fix problems in input-output relationships among modern agriculture, the manufacturing industry and the mining industry.