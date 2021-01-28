President Kenyatta Receives Special Message from Premier Abiy

January 28/2021(ENA) Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has delivered a special message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

Hailemariam, who is also a Special Envoy of PM Abiy, briefed the President on the current bilateral and regional peace and security affairs, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta noted on his part the two countries have a key role to play in regional peace.

He added the Ethio-Kenya friendship should not be created by “us but should be further strengthened as it is evolving through generations.”

Hailemariam was accompanied by Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussein, and Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem.

Redwan also held talks with senior Kenyan government officials.