Ethiopia, S. Sudan Agree to Collaborate in Regional Security Issues

Addis Ababa, January 28/2021(ENA) Ethiopian and South Sudan security services have granted to collaborate on regional issues and capacity building areas.



Director General of the Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Temesgen Tiruneh exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues with South Sudan’s Director General for Internal Security Bureau, Akol Koor Kuc on Wednesday.

According to a statement NISS sent to ENA, the two sides have agreed to sustain cooperation in regional peace and security through information exchange on arms trafficking, terrorism and illegal activities along their borders.

Accordingly, an agreement has been reached to provide training to South Sudanese experts through the National Information University College under NISS.