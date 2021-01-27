Over 21 Million USD School Feeding Project Launched

Addis Ababa January 27/2021 (ENA) A school feeding project that benefits 499 schools in five regional states was launched today.

The 21.4 million USD project funded by Global Partnership for Education will be implemented in Oromia, Amhara, Sidama, Somali, and Afar regions.

The project is expected to benefit 163,021 pre-primary and primary school children students, it was learned.

Education State Minister, Million Mathewos said on the occasion that the project supports the government’s plan to feed students at schools in order to make their learning process effective.

According to him, the government has allocated 1.9 billion Birr in five regions to feed 1.4 million students.

Global Partnership for Education Representative and USAID Education Development Specialist, Sonjai Cooper said the global fund, which is committed for quality education, has been Ethiopia’s partner since 2004.

She pointed out that Global Partnership for Education is encouraged by Ethiopia’s success, determination and progress for quality education.

The representative called on all partners of the education sector to collaborate and support the country in its efforts to access quality education

Save the Children Country Director, Ekin Ogutogullari said the school feeding project encourages children to go to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic impacts and eases the negative effect of hunger while learning.

“Many factors are influencing children’s education,” he said. “Unfortunately, hunger is the major negative factor.”

Save the Children will implement the school feeding project.