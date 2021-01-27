Authority Generates 313 Million USD from Export of Coffee, Tea and Spices

Addis Ababa January 27/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority said it has earned 313 million USD revenue from coffee, tea and spices export during the past six months.

Of the total, coffee generated 304.5 million US dollars, it was learned.

In his performance report to the Agricultural, Pastoralist and Environmental Protection Affairs Standing Committee, Coffee and Tea Authority Director-General, Adugna Debela stated that the export fell short of its target to export 150,690.9 tons and earn 538.9 million USD during the review period.

He attributed the decline to COVID-19 pandemic.

The director-general said the authority has embarked on a rigorous reform to increase both revenue and production of coffee, tea and spices as the country has favorable ecology.

In this regard, some 28 districts have been selected in Oromia, Amhara and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states for coffee production, he added.

Agricultural, Pastoralist and Environmental Protection Affairs Standing Committee Representative, Negalign Yosef commended the authority’s plan to develop new coffee plantations and additional income generating crops.

He urged the authority to exerts efforts to increase export volume and revenue and improve its performance in the remaining budget year.