EU Ambassadors, Representatives Briefed on Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa January 27/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen briefed today ambassadors and representatives of European countries on the humanitarian assistance the government and pertinent bodies have been undertaking in Tigray Region.

During the occasion, Demeke said food and non-food items, including pharmaceuticals, are being delivered to inhabitants of Tigray by identifying their needs and facilitating delivery through 92 distribution centers.

According to him , various government agencies, international humanitarian organizations, and aid agencies have been collaborating well in rendering humanitarian relief services in the region.

He noted that telecom, banking, electric power supply, and other basic services have been reactivated and resumed functioning, coupled with the government’s efforts to rehabilitate and rebuild destroyed infrastructures.

Demeke further explained that the interim administration of the region is also functioning well and undertaking normal duties in all areas of the region with close consultation and collaboration with the federal government.

Regarding allegations about human rights abuses, he reiterated the government’s commitment to probing into the issue.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also addressed the ambassadors’ concerns about the upcoming general election in the country and other regional issues.

The participants also discussed issues of mutual concern. it was learned.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU diplomats appreciated Demeke for addressing their concerns.

The meeting ended with an agreement to work closely and continue engagements.