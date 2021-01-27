Public Raises Over 1 Billion Birr for GERD in Half-Year

Addis Ababa, January 27/2021(ENA) The public has raised over 1 billion Birr during the past six months, according to the Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



Briefing journalists today, Public Relations Head of the Office Hailu Abraham said the public’s contribution is further strengthening after the first phase filling of the dam.

The money raised by selling bonds and other means is the largest that has so far been collected, he added.

According to him, the contribution of the public has reached over 14 billion birr since the commencement of the dam.

Moreover, the natural conservation works accomplished by farmers and pastoralists starting from 2013 is worth 120 billion Birr, the public relations head revealed.

He pointed out that the media has played significant role in mobilizing the public which in turn resulted in the active participation of the public regardless of age, ethnicity, and religion.