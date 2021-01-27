State Minister Receives Credentials of Kenyan Ambassador

Addis Ababa, January 27/2021(ENA) State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tsion Teklu received a copy of the credentials of the ambassador of Kenya to Ethiopia, Jean Njeri Kamau.



The state minister today welcomed the ambassador and expressed hope that the historical relationship between the two countries will grow to the next level during the ambassador’s stay in Ethiopia.

During their discussion, the two sides have exchanged views that Ethiopia and Kenya have a lot of opportunities to expand engagements in trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people engagements.

According to ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Jean Njeri Kamau expressed her delight to be in Ethiopia, representing her country, and pledged to work diligently to cement relationships between the two countries.