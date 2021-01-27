Ethiopia Keen to Strengthen Trade, Investment Cooperation with Switzerland

Addis Ababa January 27/2021 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Tsion Teklu reiterated her country’s keenness to strengthen its relationship with Switzerland particularly in trade and investment.

The state minister made the remark while she was receiving copies of the credentials of designate Switzerland Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tamara Mona on Tuesday.

The two countries can cooperate in addressing migration issues following Ambassador Tamara’s discussion on systematizing the flow of remittance from the Ethiopian Diaspora residing in Switzerland, the state minister pointed out.

Ambassador Tamara on her part expressed her delight to be in a country rich with historical and cultural assets, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The relationship between the two countries, particularly in the coffee and gold trade, has sky rocketed with a 45 percent growth based on the trade balance report in the 2018-19 fiscal year, she added.

The ambassador underscored that the two countries should deepen their relationship by exploring investment opportunities that invite entrepreneurs and business people in Ethiopia and Switzerland for engagement.

The two sides further exchanged views on the upcoming general election in Ethiopia, the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute, and the humanitarian assistance in the northern part of the country.