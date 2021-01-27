Muferihat, UN Resident Coordinator Discuss about Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray

Addis Ababa, January 27/2021(ENA) Minister of Peace Muferihat Kamil on Tuesday discussed with UN Resident Coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi on the ongoing humanitarian assistance in Tigray Regional State.

The Minister has reiterated that road infrastructure, banking and telecom services are being restored in the region.

Ensuring the rehabilitation of those affected people following the law enforcement mission in the northern part of the country is a priority task of the government, she said.

Minister Muferihat also stated her concerns regarding the misinformation being disseminated about the humanitarian situation.

UN Resident Coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi said on her part that the progress being made in providing vital humanitarian assistance is commendable.

She pledged to work through her organization to investigate the misleading information that has been disseminated in connection with the situation.

The two sides have also reach on consensus to continue working together in connection with the humanitarian assistance being provided in the northern part of the country.