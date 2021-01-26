Finance Minister Briefs EU Delegation about Situation in Tigray

Addis Ababa January 26/2021 (ENA) Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide briefed Erik Habers, Charge De Affair and Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation in Addis Ababa about the ongoing humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts in Tigray.

Ahmed addressed concerns raised by the EU delegation regarding access to humanitarian assistance in Tigray region.

The ground security situation has improved significantly paving way for more access to the provision of humanitarian assistance such as food, non-food items, and medical supplies to most parts of the region, he added.

The Minister underlined the distribution is being facilitated by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) while the distribution involves various government institutions and is being undertaken in coordination with development partners such UNOCHA and others.

Priority is given to women, children, elderly and disabled persons in the distribution, the minister said, and affirmed that the government of Ethiopia is working hard to address the humanitarian needs of the region with a sense of urgency.

Both sides agreed to have a continuous engagement with the view of strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Ethiopia and the EU.