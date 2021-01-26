China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia Donates 11 Mn Birr Worth Medical Supplies

Addis Ababa January 26/2021 (ENA) China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) donated half a million washable masks and 10,000 forehead thermometers worth 11 million Birr to Ministry of Education in support of the reopening of schools amid COVID-19.

Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Affairs Minister Counselor, Liu Yu and representatives of Chinese companies handed over the medical supplies to Education Minister Getahun Mekuria today.

The education minister said the donation shows the commitment of Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia to support the country’s effort of combating COVID-19.

Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Affairs Minister Counselor, Liu Yu said on her part the support would help to create conducive teaching-learning environment.

CCCE has been providing funds and medical supplies since the outbreak of the virus in Ethiopia, the minister counselor stated, adding that such medical supplies will further enable to better equip Ethiopia to the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, China will stand by Ethiopia in the fight against the pandemic, she underscored.

China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia is the only Chinese business organization officially registered in both China and Ethiopia with over 70 corporate members.