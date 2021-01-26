Sophisticating Transport Sector Pivotal to Realize Prosperity: Deputy PM

Addis Ababa, January 26/2021 ( ENA )Sophisticating the transport sector has irreplaceable role towards achieving the aspired national prosperity, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said.

This was disclosed during his opening remark on the transport sector 10 years perspective plan presented to members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and pertinent stakeholders today.

Though priority is given to agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, none of them will successful unless modernize the transport sector, Demeke emphasized.

He added that keeping the sector up-to-date not only scales up the global competitiveness of the sector but also puts Ethiopia among the influential country.

Transport Minister, Dagmawit Moges said on her part that the 10 years perspective plan focuses on expansion and management of transport infrastructure.

Effective and integrated transport and logistics services, provision of safe transport services, and institutional implementation and enforcement capacity building are also the other focus areas.

According to Dagmawit, over 12,000 pertinent stakeholders and representatives took part in enriching the plan.