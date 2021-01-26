President Sahle-Work Headed to DR Congo after Concluding Tanzania Visit

January 26/2021(ENA) President Sahlework Zewde today headed to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a working visit after concluding her visit to Tanzania.

During her stay in Congo, President Sahlework is expected to hold discussions with officials of the country on bilateral, regional and continental issues.

It is to be recalled that Sahlework had made a one day visit to Tanzania on Monday and held discussion with President John Magufuli, on ways to bolstering the bilateral ties of the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views on ways of boosting investment between the two countries, and cooperation in language studies, among others.

They have also reached an agreement on the release of Ethiopians detained in Tanzania, it was learned.