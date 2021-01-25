Oromia, Somali Regions Sign MoU to Cooperate in Peace, Dev’t

Addis Ababa,January 25/2021(ENA) The Oromia and Somalia regional states on Monday have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in the areas of peace and development projects.

The five-year cooperation agreement was signed by Chief Administrator of Oromia regional state, Shimeles Abdisa and Deputy Chief Administrator of Somali regional state, Mustefe Mohammed.

The cooperation projects cost over 222.7 million Birr to build peace and economically integrated people of the two regions along their common borders.

The MoU was signed at a joint peace and development forum held between the two regional states where Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil and Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide presided at the forum.

The five-year project aimed at promoting people-to-people relations between the two regions along their shared borders by building peace and integrating them with infrastructures, it was learned.

The project will be implemented in 12 zones of 48 Woredas bordering Oromia and Somalia regional states, it was indicated.