CSOs Urged to Prepare for Upcoming Election

Addis Ababa, January 25/2021(ENA)Civic Society Organizations (CSOs), operating in Ethiopia should undertake the necessary preparation in order to play their role for the upcoming national elections, Agency for Civil Society Organizations has urged.

Agency for Civil Society Organizations Deputy Director, Fasikaw Molla told ENA that pursuant to the ongoing national reform the agency had been re-established in a bid to create conducive environment of the CSOs.

CSOs and the government had been suspicious about each other, he recalled, and added that it has now improved after the reform and trust has been built among both of them.

Thus, Fasikaw pointed out that the number of CSOs operating in Ethiopia has been increasing.

Stating that a system has already been put in place for the CSOs to partake in the upcoming election, the Deputy Director added that they are expected to engage in voter registration and observing the election.

He emphasized that CSOs by fulfilling the necessary requirements and process should play their role towards making the upcoming election free, fair, and peaceful.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has slotted the sixth national elections to take place on June 5, 2021.