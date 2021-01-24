President Sahle-Work Zewde Addresses New Cohort of Amujae Leaders

Addis Ababa January 24/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde encouraged the female leaders selected from all across Africa by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development.

President Sahle-Work launched initiatives that support and empower women in different areas one of which is leadership, according to Office of the President.

The president in her address stressed the need to recognize women’s contribution to the overall wellbeing of nation building.

“We must recognize the huge contribution women make to the overall wellbeing of our country. They take on the unpaid and often uncelebrated roles as nurturers for the young and caregivers for the old and sick, putting their own ambitions on hold while they do so,” she stated.

“Whether you are seen leading in your communities or in national government, you will inspire others to join you, adding more and more women’s voices to create a crescendo that cannot be ignored” the president underscored.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development aims to amplify the voice of women and girls in all spheres of life by increasing the representation of women in public service leadership roles in Africa.

The center provides leadership training to women from various African countries and sectors in order to build their capacity and produce competent female leaders.