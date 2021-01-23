Ethiopian Companies Participating in Khartoum Int’l Trade Fair

Addis Ababa January 23/2021 ( ENA) Ethiopia is taking part in a two-week Khartoum International Trade Exhibition that kicked off on Thursday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Embassy Ethiopia Head of Mission, Mekonnen Gossaye attended the inauguration and the Ethiopian traditional coffee ceremony along with senior Sudanese officials, including Cabinet Minister Ambassador Omar Manis, Economy and Finance Minister Hiba Mohamed, and Trade & Industry Minister Madani Abbas Madani.

The exhibition enables to promote Ethiopian trade, investment, and tourism opportunities as well as to conduct the campaign under the theme: “Rising Ethiopia.”

According to a statement of the ministry, Ethiopian companies engaged in small and medium-scale industries such as textile and garment, leather products, traditional food and agro-processing, construction materials production are promoting their products.

Embassies of various countries in Sudan and companies from different countries are participating in the exhibition, it was learned.